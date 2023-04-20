United States President Joe Biden pledged a $500 million investment to the Amazon Fund on Thursday, a sum that would make his country one of the world's largest donors to the international conservation program to protect the Amazon rainforest from deforestation.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce that I will request the funds so that we can contribute $500 million to the Amazon Fund and other climate-related activities over the next five years to support Brazil's renewed effort to end deforestation by 2030," Biden said during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate.

