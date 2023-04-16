Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu met Sunday in Moscow, where the two hailed their countries' close military cooperation.

The meeting kicked off Li's four-day visit to Russia -- his first overseas trip since stepping into the role last month. It comes as Western countries have ramped up pressure on Beijing to push Putin to end his war against Ukraine.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mariya Knight and Wayne Chang contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags