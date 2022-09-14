US sets up fund that could transfer frozen billions to Afghanistan if conditions are met

The Biden administration has set up a new fund that could eventually put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability. Afghan men are pictured here walking past the blue dome of a mosque a day after a blast in Kabul.

 AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.

The US is moving $3.5 billion to the new "Afghan Fund," but officials said they won't release the money imminently because there is no trusted institution in Afghanistan to guarantee the funds will benefit the Afghan people, the officials said.

