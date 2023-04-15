Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that the United States should stop "encouraging" the war in Ukraine.

"The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace; the European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince Putin and Zelensky that peace is in the interest of everyone and that war is only interesting, for now, to the two of them," Lula told reporters in Beijing.

