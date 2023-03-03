A top Cambodian opposition figure was sentenced to 27 years of house arrest on Friday after being convicted of treason in a verdict the United States denounced as a "miscarriage of justice."

Kem Sokha, head of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is the latest of a long line of government critics to fall foul of a sweeping crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled for nearly four decades and has tightened his grip on power.

Additional reporting by Reuters

