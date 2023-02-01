US to get expanded military base access in the Philippines

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III (right) walks with Philippines Western Mindanao Commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido (left) as he arrives to Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga province, southern Philippines on February 1.

 Command Public Information Office/Western Mindanao Command/AP

The US military will gain access to four more bases in the Philippines under an agreement announced as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Manila on Thursday.

In addition, the two allies said projects at five bases already covered in the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) were almost completed.

