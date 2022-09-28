US warned European allies this summer that Nord Stream pipelines could be attacked

The US warned several European allies over the summer, including Germany, that the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines could face threats and even be attacked, according to two people familiar with the intelligence and the warnings.

 Stefan Sauer/picture alliance/Getty Images

The warnings were based on US intelligence assessments, but they were vague, the people said — it was not clear from the warnings who might be responsible for any attacks on the pipelines or when they might occur.

