Students in metro Atlanta interacted with cows, donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens and participated in a live honey extraction during a USDA urban agricultural initiative.

 Special Photo: USDA

ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia.

These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with live animals and an immersive learning experience. The students interacted with cows, donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens and participated in a live honey extraction. Additionally, Tripp met with local elected officials and community leaders to discuss how they can work together with USDA to promote youth involvement in agriculture.

