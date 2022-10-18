ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia.
These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with live animals and an immersive learning experience. The students interacted with cows, donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens and participated in a live honey extraction. Additionally, Tripp met with local elected officials and community leaders to discuss how they can work together with USDA to promote youth involvement in agriculture.
“Exposing our students to agriculture ensures the continued success of Georgia agriculture, the No. 1 industry in our state," Tripp said. "It was remarkable to witness these students interact with agriculture for the very first time. As we work to inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders, it is imperative that we continue to bring these types of experiences to the young people in Georgia.”
A kickoff event was held at Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, followed by events at Luther J. Price Middle School in Fulton County and Lovin Elementary School in Gwinnett County. USDA recently announced $43.1 million in grants and cooperative agreements to help deliver key USDA programs to urban producers in 12 designated cities, including Atlanta. These education events in Atlanta schools were held to amplify USDA’s new initiative which is focused on the advancement of urban agriculture in Georgia and the promotion of career pathways for the next generation of agricultural producers and leaders in the agriculture industry.
The USDA is working to increase urban agriculture as it plays an important role in providing jobs, beautifying neighborhoods, and offering access to fresh, healthy food in areas where grocery stores are scarce. USDA’s investment of $43.1 million in grants and cooperative agreements supports the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects. From creating new and sustainable farmers markets to expanding compost and food waste reduction efforts, these funds are instrumental to urban producers and communities as we work to create a more resilient food supply chain and a fairer food system.
Visit the Georgia FSA website to learn more about USDA’s Urban Agriculture Initiative.