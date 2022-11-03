usda forestry.jpg

 Special Photo: USDA Georgia

ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the Georgia Forestry Association, private landowners, foresters, and industry leaders to discuss FSA support of private foresters through the Conservation Reserve Program.

“The Conservation Reserve Program is an important tool foresters and farmers alike can use to conserve our natural resources,” Tripp said in a news release. “Our visit with the Georgia Forestry Association was instrumental in our efforts to inform producers of USDA conservation program assistance available to them. It is important for foresters to know that CRP is a completely voluntary program designed to provide technical and financial assistance to producers and landowners wanting to improve forest health and wildlife habitat on their land.”

