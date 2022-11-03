USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the Georgia Forestry Association, private landowners, foresters, and industry leaders to discuss FSA support of private foresters through the Conservation Reserve Program.
“The Conservation Reserve Program is an important tool foresters and farmers alike can use to conserve our natural resources,” Tripp said in a news release. “Our visit with the Georgia Forestry Association was instrumental in our efforts to inform producers of USDA conservation program assistance available to them. It is important for foresters to know that CRP is a completely voluntary program designed to provide technical and financial assistance to producers and landowners wanting to improve forest health and wildlife habitat on their land.”
Through CRP, FSA provides participants with rental payments and cost-share assistance. CRP participants voluntarily sign a CRP contract for up to 15 years and establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved vegetative cover including grasses or trees to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and develop wildlife habitat.
The Forest Management Incentive, a component of CRP, encourages landowners to implement proper thinning, prescribed burning, and other practices to improve the condition of resources, promote forest management, or enhance wildlife habitat on land already enrolled in certain CRP practices. USDA is providing $12 million in financial assistance to support CRP FMI activities. CRP FMI funding authority will expire on Sept. 30, 2023.
FSA is now accepting applications for specific practices on new acres through the Continuous CRP enrollment period. For more information on available CRP practices including options for those who are not already enrolled in CRP but are interested in establishing trees on offered acres, visit FSA’s CRP Practices Library.
CRP protects American topsoil from erosion and is designed to safeguard the nation’s natural resources. By reducing water runoff and sedimentation, CRP protects groundwater; helps improve the condition of lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams; and is a major contributor to increased wildlife populations in many parts of the country.
Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest voluntary private-lands conservation programs in the United States. It was originally intended to primarily control soil erosion and potentially stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production. The program has evolved over the years, providing many conservation and economic benefits. Learn more at fsa.usda.gov/crp. For details on CRP, producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office.
In addition to CRP, forest landowners impacted by an eligible natural disaster may qualify for recovery assistance through the Emergency Forest Restoration Program.