WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe has announced that USDA is investing $135 million in 49 projects to improve rural water infrastructure in 24 states, including Georgia.
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary (Sonny) Perdue, USDA continues to partner with rural communities to address their current and long-term water needs,” Rupe said. “Modernizing water infrastructure will yield key health benefits and help spur economic growth — making rural places even more attractive to live and work.”
USDA is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. Rural cities and towns, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.
The city of Portsmouth, Iowa, will use a $300,000 loan to replace a water tower and part of the city’s distribution system. The updates will eliminate water losses and will improve water pressure throughout the community, and also will provide a reliable, affordable water system for Portsmouth’s residents and businesses.
The Charlotte Harbor Water Association in Punta Gorda, Fla., will use a $7.1 million loan and a $5.4 million grant to replace approximately 86,000 linear feet of water mains along with appropriate valves, fittings, fire hydrants and other equipment.
Northport, Wash., is receiving a $115,000 loan and a $345,000 grant to improve its water filtration system. The improvements will lower the levels of manganese and nitrates in drinking water.
USDA is announcing investments in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia as part of the program.
USDA had $2.9 billion available for USDA Water and Environmental Program loans and grants at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019. The agency will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.
In April 2017, President Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Perdue presented the task force’s findings to Trump.
These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a key recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.