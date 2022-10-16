USDA cotton.jpg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program.

 Special Photo: USDA

ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.

“Our visit with Georgia’s cotton producers was instrumental in promoting the USDA’s goal to increase the competitive advantage of American agriculture,” State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency in Georgia Arthur Tripp said. “There is a strong and growing interest in the private sector and among consumers for food and fiber that is grown in a climate-friendly way. Through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, the USDA is building and expanding opportunities for our producers to take advantage of this major market opportunity.”

