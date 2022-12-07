usda leadership.jpg

USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently participated in a roundtable discussion with producers in Cochran to discuss available FSA assistance, including the Farm Storage Facility Loan Program, Microloans, and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

 Special Photo: USDA

“During the roundtable, we had a robust dialogue regarding available FSA commodity, disaster, conservation and credit assistance,” Tripp said. “It is extremely important that we have these conversations with producers so that they are aware of the resources available to help them realize their production and marketing goals and ensure their operations are viable for generations to come.”

