ATHENS – U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp is inviting agricultural producers to attend a workshop that will discuss federal resources available to new and beginning farmers.

Tripp and USDA staff will provide an overview of current USDA programs and funding opportunities and will walk through steps for agricultural producers to get started working with the department. The meeting is free and open to the public. It can be attended virtually or in person at the University of Georgia E.L. Rhodes Center for Animal and Dairy Science, 425 River Road in Athens. The event will be held in Room 136 on March 23 at 1 p.m.

