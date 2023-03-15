ATHENS – U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp is inviting agricultural producers to attend a workshop that will discuss federal resources available to new and beginning farmers.
Tripp and USDA staff will provide an overview of current USDA programs and funding opportunities and will walk through steps for agricultural producers to get started working with the department. The meeting is free and open to the public. It can be attended virtually or in person at the University of Georgia E.L. Rhodes Center for Animal and Dairy Science, 425 River Road in Athens. The event will be held in Room 136 on March 23 at 1 p.m.
To attend this meeting, email Ansley.Hatcher@usda.gov. On-site workshop space is limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“For the agricultural industry to remain the top economic driver in our state, it is imperative that we equip our new and beginning agricultural producers with the federal resources they may need to help their operations thrive,” Tripp said in a news release. “Through this workshop, we will provide farmers with the information and tools they need to successfully navigate FSA commodity, disaster, conservation and credit assistance options.”
FSA provides producers with a safety net through farm commodity, conservation and disaster assistance programs, in addition to providing loans for producers to start, expand, enhance or maintain a farming operation. To get started with FSA, the first step is contacting a USDA Service Center. In Georgia, FSA has 67 offices and 340 employees across the state who support agricultural producers through the delivery of FSA programs.
During the initial visit with FSA, producers should bring documents including proof of identity, proof of ownership, leases and entity identification status. Local FSA staff will visit one-on-one with producers to review documents and register their farm with the agency.
Next, FSA staff will consult with producers on which programs and loans are best suited to meet their operational goals.
After determining FSA programs and loan eligibility, producers will be walked through the application process. As an FSA-registered farm, producers will receive monthly newsletters, have access to various informational resources, and be eligible to vote in FSA County Committee Elections. Additionally, agricultural producers who participate in FSA programs may be nominated for candidacy for County Committee Elections. FSA County Committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and location administration of federal farm programs.
Producers can explore all FSA programs by visiting fsa.usda.gov or by contacting their local USDA Service Center.
Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Dianne Westmoreland at (706) 546-2269, or email dianne.westmoreland@usda.gov.