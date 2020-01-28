WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the agency will begin taking applications for the second round of $550 million in ReConnect Program loan and grant funding on January 31.
These funds enable the federal government to continue partnerships with the private sector and rural communities to build modern broadband infrastructure in areas with insufficient internet service.
“Reliable, high-speed broadband e-Connectivity is critical for economic prosperity and quality of life, from education to health care to agriculture to manufacturing and beyond,” Secretary Perdue said. “Under the leadership of President Trump, we at USDA are very excited to begin accepting applications for the second round of funds totaling $550 million for this innovative program, which will bring critical infrastructure investments to even more homes, farms, ranches, schools and health care sites in rural America.”
In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. Secretary Perdue introduced the Task Force’s findings to President Trump, which included 31 proposals to align the federal government with state and local and governments in rural America.
Through the ReConnect Program, USDA is making approximately $200 million accessible for grants, as well as up to $200 million for loan and grant combinations, and up to $200 million for low-interest loans.
Telecommunications companies, rural electric cooperatives and utilities, internet service providers and municipalities may apply for funding through USDA’s ReConnect Program to connect rural areas that currently have insufficient broadband service.
Funds will be awarded to projects with financially sustainable business models bringing high-speed broadband to rural homes, businesses, farms, ranches and community facilities such as first responders, health care sites and schools.
In March 2018, Congress granted $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. USDA received 146 applications between May 31, 2019, and July 12, 2019, requesting $1.4 billion in funding across all three ReConnect Program funding products: 100 percent loan, 100 percent grant, and loan-grant combinations.
The application window for this round of funding will open Jan. 31, 2020. Applications for all funding products will be accepted in the same application window, which will close March 16, 2020.
