The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region.
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
“Farmers markets are critical to the future of the food system across the Southeast and our country,” USDA FNS Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor said in a news release. “Our farmers markets are helping to build healthier and stronger communities; we are grateful for their consistent support.”
Farmers markets offer low-income households participating in FNS’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Programs the opportunity to redeem their benefits for fresh and healthy produce. They also provide a low-barrier entry point for beginning farmers and ranchers. By selling directly to the consumer, farmers markets can provide higher returns for farmers and ranchers.
FNS is committed to expanding access to healthy foods by providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits to recipients, while supporting economic opportunities for communities.
Currently there are 417 SNAP authorized farmers markets, 515 Senior FMNP and 313 WIC FMNP listed in the Southeast. FNS has online resources for farmers/producers and farmers markets to learn more about becoming authorized to accept SNAP EBT payments and attracting SNAP customers. Additional best practices and SNAP nutrition education resources for farmers markets are found on FNS' webpage.
For more information, visit the Farmers Market Directory that can assist consumers in locating local food directories/farmers markets in their states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.