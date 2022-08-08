farmers week.png

 Special Photo: USDA

ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).

“Farmers markets are critical to the future of the food system across the Southeast and our country,” USDA FNS Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor said in a news release. “Our farmers markets are helping to build healthier and stronger communities; we are grateful for their consistent support.”

