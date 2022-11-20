usda crops.jpg

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced last week plans for additional emergency relief and pandemic assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA is preparing to roll out its Emergency Relief Program Phase Two, as well as the new Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, which are two programs to help offset crop and revenue losses for producers.

USDA is sharing early information to help producers gather documents and train front-line staff on the new approach.

