ATHENS – With the 2022 hurricane season officially underway, USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp is encouraging agricultural producers and industry stakeholders to join him in a virtual meeting to discuss what producers need to do before, during and after the impact of a hurricane.
Tripp and FSA program specialists will provide an overview of current disaster assistance programs, required loss of documentation, and related information needed when conducting business with FSA following a natural disaster event.
The virtual meeting is free, open to the public, and can be attended on Thursday at 10 a.m. by joining the meeting online. To RSVP and receive the virtual meeting link for this event, email GASED@usda.gov.
“A major storm or hurricane can be devastating for farmers and livestock producers,” Tripp said. “When a major weather event disrupts an agricultural operation, the impact does not stop at the farm, the effects of the losses are felt from the field to the dinner table. Through this preparedness meeting, we will provide producers with the information and tools they need to successfully navigate available federal farm program and loan assistance should the need arise.”
USDA offers a full suite of risk management and disaster assistance programs to help producers recover from severe weather, including those impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms. FSA has a variety of loans available, including emergency loans that are triggered by disaster declarations and operating loans that can assist producers with credit needs. Additionally, producers should consider FSA’s loan servicing options if they are unable to make scheduled farm loan debt payments to FSA because of reasons beyond their control.
Livestock and perennial crop producers often have more risk management options available, including the Livestock Indemnity Program; the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish Program, and the Tree Assistance Program. Producers of crops for which crop insurance is not available should consider FSA’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.
On farmers.gov, the Hurricane Webpage, Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool help producers and landowners determine which disaster assistance program or loan option best meets their business needs. For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent. For FSA and Natural Resource Conservation Service programs, they should contact their local USDA Service Center.
Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Dianne Westmoreland at (706) 546-2269, or email dianne.westmoreland@usda.gov.
