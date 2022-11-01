usda loan.jpg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a new online tool to help farmers and ranchers better navigate the farm loan application process.

 Special Photo: USDA

ATHENS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a new online tool to help farmers and ranchers better navigate the farm loan application process. This uniform application process will help to ensure all farm loan applicants receive equal support and have a consistent customer experience with USDA’s Farm Service Agency, regardless of their individual circumstances.

“USDA recognizes more must be done to ensure all customers have equal access to our programs and services,” Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of FSA in Georgia, said. “The Loan Assistance Tool is another example of USDA taking accountability and ensuring we update our existing systems, processes, and policies to make them equitable for all customers. The tool will help loan applicants better understand the application process and gather the needed documents before the process even begins.”

Recommended for you

Tags