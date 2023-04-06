usda.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATHENS – Agricultural producers will have an opportunity to attend a workshop to learn about revenue loss assistance available through two new programs, the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director, Arthur Tripp said in a news release.

During the workshop, FSA staff will provide an overview of the ERP Phase 2 and PARP and walk through the application process for the programs. The workshop is free and open to the public and can be attended virtually or in-person on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. There will be multiple in-person locations across the state.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News