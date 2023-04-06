ATHENS – Agricultural producers will have an opportunity to attend a workshop to learn about revenue loss assistance available through two new programs, the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Georgia State Executive Director, Arthur Tripp said in a news release.
During the workshop, FSA staff will provide an overview of the ERP Phase 2 and PARP and walk through the application process for the programs. The workshop is free and open to the public and can be attended virtually or in-person on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. There will be multiple in-person locations across the state.
For more information regarding in-person workshops, contact a local USDA Service Center for details. To attend virtually, email Ansley.Hatcher@usda.gov for the virtual meeting link. Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Dianne Westmoreland at (706) 546-2269, or email dianne.westmoreland@usda.gov.
FSA is currently accepting applications for these new revenue loss programs designed to provide assistance to producers impacted by 2020 and 2021 natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible for ERP Phase Two, producers must have suffered a decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2020 or 2021 due to necessary expenses related to losses of eligible crops from a qualifying natural disaster event. Assistance will be primarily to producers of crops that were not covered by Federal Crop Insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, since crops covered by Federal Crop Insurance and NAP were included in the assistance under ERP Phase 1.
To be eligible for PARP, an agricultural producer must have been in the business of farming during at least part of the 2020 calendar year and had a 15% or greater decrease in allowable gross revenue for the 2020 calendar year, as compared to a baseline year.
“Over the past several years, the pandemic and natural disaster events in Georgia have resulted in significant revenue losses for our agricultural producers,” Tripp said. “The rollout of these two new revenue-based programs is an important step toward our goal of providing our producers with the support and resources they need to continue feeding and clothing our communities. Through this workshop, we will provide farmers and livestock producers valuable information on applying for these programs.”
Applications for both new programs are due June 2. Producers can apply for ERP Phase 2 and PARP during a single appointment with their local USDA’s Farm Service Agency office.
ERP Phase 2 and PARP take a more holistic approach to disaster assistance, ensuring producers not only make it through a single growing season, but have the financial stability to invest in the long-term well-being of their operations and employees.
Interested producers can visit a local USDA Service Center for more information on ERP Phase 2, PARP and USDA's full portfolio of conservation, price support, safety-net, credit and disaster assistance programs.