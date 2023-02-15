The director of a criminal justice advocacy group advising the family of a man who died in police custody says she believes Raleigh Police officers used unnecessary force and violated their own policies when they administered two separate taser stuns within 50 seconds during the attempted arrest.

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died in a Raleigh hospital in the early hours of January 17 after that scuffle with police.

