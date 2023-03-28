Using artificial intelligence and archival news articles, a teenager in Northern Virginia created a program to measure media biases -- and in researching older news articles, she found that Black homicide victims were less likely to be humanized in news coverage.

Emily Ocasio, an 18-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia, created an AI program that analyzed FBI homicide records between 1976 and 1984 and their corresponding coverage published in The Boston Globe to determine whether victims were presented in a humanizing or impersonal way.

