ATHENS -- University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and the Georgia Department of Agriculture are partnering to offer the Using Pesticides Wisely training program in a virtual format again this year.
A statewide program for educating farmers about the use of pesticides and proper application techniques, the Using Pesticides Wisely training is useful for developing more efficient and effective control methods while limiting pesticide drift.
Using Pesticides Wisely is a required training for all applicators operating tractors and sprayers using Engenia, Tavium or XtendiMax herbicides or any person in charge of in-season applications of Enlist Duo or Enlist One in Enlist cotton or soybean. The training must be completed prior to using these products.
Eleven Using Pesticides Wisely training sessions are being offered throughout March and April. Applicators should register for one of the sessions below at least two hours before the scheduled session using the corresponding registration link. Meeting links will be emailed to registrants prior to the 1.5-hour sessions.
Session dates, times and registration links:
March 8, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t1XMP-SXRaKnBci_jNDadA
March 11, 9 a.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KmGvCFZ-SBq85CkvRA7Xww
March 15, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kh2-8g5dRSij7H8OZ6eTJQ
March 18, 9 a.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qZ9kdnvSQ0aeMhMLoQm98Q
March 22, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Td8-LhOfRN2cDVUNRkSSDg
March 25, 9 a.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kpjrFrW3R8-IUKK8TjP2kA
March 29, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__TcK3qVKRjK0T7g1FRKD9w
April 1, 9 a.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uTi6pFQwQkayZK60LbBZOQ
April 5, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_86HgfXsMRt64_dN_xz9b0g
April 8, 9 a.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nry9IN0HQSu7YgP5TOiC3g
April 12, 5:30 p.m. — https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ox4YobtHSwW7N9OfjgnkBA
During the trainings, questions and comments can be submitted through the session chat box. Please allow up to 21 days after the training date for participant names to be posted. This list will serve as the official training record and attendance verification. No 2021 Using Pesticides Wisely trainings will be offered after April 15.
For more information, contact a local UGA Extension office or visit agr.georgia.gov.
