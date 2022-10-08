navy.jpg

 Special Photo: U.S. Navy

KINGS BAY -- The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sept. 22, for the first time in 790 days.

During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the Straits of Sicily, Straits of Gibraltar, Straits of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

