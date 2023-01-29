Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill on Saturday that banned hormone treatment and surgical procedures for minors seeking gender-affirming care, the latest in a series of anti-trans bills involving minors that have been passed across the country.

Senate Bill 16, which the governor signed a day after it was sent to his desk by the Utah Legislature, prohibits health care providers from "providing a hormonal transgender treatment to new patients who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before a certain date" and prohibits them from "performing sex characteristic surgical procedures on a minor for the purpose of effectuating a sex change."

CNN's Alta Spells and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

