ALBANY -- Responding to the 2020 Census has a considerable impact on every community, from school lunches to plans for highways to support for public safety and families in need, Albany officials said in a Monday news release.
In support of encouraging full census participation, the Albany Utility Board is sponsoring weekly drawings to support the “Census 2020 Utility Incentive." Customers have a chance to win a $500 utility bill credit when they fill out the 2020 Census form by phone or online by Sept. 30.
To qualify for the raffle, participants must be a residential Albany Utility customer with an active account. Customers must submit their verification code showing they completed the census form, have valid information to be contacted by staff to confirm the utility account. The city will live-stream drawings so customers can watch and listen for their census confirmation number to be called. Raffle forms for the drawings can picked up at the payment drop-box, or the drive-thru at 401 Pine Ave. Customers will not be allowed to divide the $500 credit between several accounts.
Spending 10 minutes answering 10 questions today will impact our community's future for the next 10 years. Respond at 2020Census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.
