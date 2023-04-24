UV exposure study will focus on black outdoor workers in Dougherty County

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul speaks with County Clerk Jawahn Ware prior to the start of a Monday Dougherty County Commission work session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A three-year study that will allow Emory University researchers to examine a population that has traditionally not been the focus of sun exposure studies will be launched next month in Dougherty County.

Through a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Emory Prevention Research Center also will provide educational outreach to workers whose jobs require them to be outdoors.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags