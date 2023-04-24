UV exposure study will focus on black outdoor workers in Dougherty County

ALBANY – A three-year study that will allow Emory University researchers to examine a population that has traditionally not been the focus of sun exposure studies will be launched next month in Dougherty County.
Through a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Emory Prevention Research Center also will provide educational outreach to workers whose jobs require them to be outdoors.
Participants in the Go Sun Smart Georgia project were on a conference call on Monday and briefed Dougherty County Commission members during a commission work session.
Previous studies have focused on individuals with fair skin who are most at risk from sun exposure, Mary Buller, intervention developer and research investigator for the project, said. While darker-skinned people have more protection from the sun, they are often diagnosed at a later stage of melanoma when treatments are not as effective.
“Skin cancer costs the (country) $8 billion a year in treatment costs and taking workers off the job,” and it is estimated those costs could increase many times that by the year 2050.
The goal set for Go Sun Smart Georgia is to partner with employers in southwest Georgia to reduce ultraviolet exposure, prevent skin cancer and heat stress among underserved outdoor workers, Alexandra Morshed, an assistant professor at Emory who is principal investigator for the project, said.
About 47% of civilian jobs in the United States require some outdoor work, she said.
In addition to the research component, the project also will offer training materials that businesses can use and will cover topics like wearing long sleeves, wearing hats with brims and sunglasses, sunscreen use, rest and using shade, hydration and examining skin for changes.
The county will participate through its Public Works Department, whose workers spend the most time outdoors.
“They are particularly looking at African Americans,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “They have done a lot of research outside that group. Dougherty County is a great fit.”