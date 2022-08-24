Uvalde school board votes unanimously to fire police chief Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously on August 24 to terminate the contract of police chief Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to immediately terminate the contract of district police chief Pete Arredondo, three months after a teenaged gunman took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary.

The board made its decision in a closed session meeting lasting nearly an hour-and-a-half. Several members of the audience applauded after the decision was announced. One person was heard repeatedly shouting: "We're not done."

