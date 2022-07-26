Uvalde officials are working to improve school security for when classes resume, including installing bullet-proof windows, a school board meeting revealed Monday -- nearly two months after the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

The new measures include hiring 10 additional police officers for its school campuses, adding metal detectors, and identifying one point of entry for each school before students return on September 6, Superintendent Hal Harrell said during a two-hour public meeting. At the time of the shooting, only five officers were employed by the district, according to the Texas House Committee interim report on the shooting.

Recommended for you

CNN's Steve Almasy, Nouran Salahieh and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.