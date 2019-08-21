VA health facilities to go smoke-free, modify policies to increase quality of care

Washington, D.C. – As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to a smoke-free health care environment for veterans, the department will extend its smoke-free policies to include employees at its health care facilities.
VA officials said the agency will implement the employee smoke-free policy beginning in October and complete full implementation no later than January due to employee union-negotiated timelines.
This follows the department’s June 10 announcement of a new policy restricting smoking by patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors at its health care facilities by October. The integration of these two efforts guarantees a fully smoke-free environment for veterans.
“For our veterans and employees that smoke, this is an excellent time to stop smoking and the VA is committed to assisting you,” David Whitmer, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center director, said. “Our tobacco cessation program is offered to veterans and employees free of charge.”
The VA has collaborated with key stakeholders to update and recertify the employee policy to be consistent with VA’s commitment to veterans and the community.
“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors and employees at our facilities as an important element of improving our health care system,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “It will reduce the harmful effects of smoking, including exposure to second- and third-hand smoke, as well as increase safety and reduce fire hazards caused by smoking.”
The smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.
Tobacco cessation classes usually meet one hour a week for five weeks, via telehealth at the Albany and Tifton clinics at 1:15 p.m. on Fridays. The point of contact is Jennifer Johnson, health promotion disease prevention program manager, at 1-800-595-5229.
Dial 1, then the extension 3044. Walk-ins are welcome.
Georgia Department of Public Health has Ready to Quit at https://dph.georgia.gov/ready-quit and the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line at 1-877-270-STOP. Individual phone sessions are available, as well as group and web sessions.
Most sessions provide two weeks of nicotine patches, gum or lozenges.
For more information about what is available, contact the primary care team to get scheduled for telehealth classes offered in the VA's Community Based Outpatient Care clinics or call 1-800-595-5229 and dial 1, then extension 2947 or 3159, to schedule an appointment for the Wednesday classes offered at the Dublin facility.
To learn more about health risks associated with smoking, visit the Surgeon General’s website at https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/tobacco/index.html or https://smokefree.gov/.
Resources and programs assist employees in their smoke-free journey, which can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/.