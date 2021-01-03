ATLANTA -- Vials of COVID-19 vaccine have been arriving at medical facilities across Georgia over the past two weeks. But the inoculation process itself has not always gone smoothly here, with logistical challenges and even some ethical concerns, according to health care providers.
Still, physicians and medical organizations have expressed relief and excitement over the availability of shots from two approved vaccines, one produced by Pfizer and the other by Moderna.
What medical providers also say is that many health care workers — part of a group targeted for the first round of vaccinations — have declined to get the shots.
“We’re seeing a noticeable amount of resistance of people to take the vaccine,’’ Steven Miracle of Georgia Mountains Health Services, which has begun administering shots to health care workers at their Ellijay, Blue Ridge, and Dahlonega sites in north Georgia, said.
On Wednesday evening, Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, announced plans to add adults ages 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders to the current group of individuals now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The expanded administration of vaccine is expected to begin within the next two weeks, provided there is adequate vaccine supply available.
The initial target included residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Already, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, doctors’ offices and public health sites have received shipments. But not all who have ordered doses have gotten them – at least not in the quantities requested. Rural areas appear to be getting shipments more slowly. Distribution has been uneven among rural hospitals, Jimmy Lewis, CEO of HomeTown Health, an association of such medical centers in the state, said.
And after top-priority recipients in an area get the shots, there have been questions about what to do with the vaccine that’s left.
Dr. Karen Kinsell, a Clay County physician, faced such a question. After getting a supply of vaccine, she administered doses to medical staffers, who are in the “1A” category along with long-term care residents, meaning they are designated for the initial round of shots. But when she had extra doses left over, she started vaccinating ordinary people 75 and older in her community.
“We are in the middle of a global and state pandemic,’’ Kinsell said. “I cannot ethically sit on vaccine that could be used to save lives here. Unless someone tells me that they need to pick up the 140 doses we have left and ship them to an area where health care providers are going without, I want to dispense these here over the next few days."
“We do not want vaccine to be wasted or go unused when there are so many people to be vaccinated,’’ Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for the state agency, said. “However, there are many things to be considered, including transfer of vaccine from one provider/area to another, and how to ensure administration to individuals in other phases is fair and equitable, and based on risk of exposure and transmission.’’
The vaccine effort represents a tremendous challenge for Public Health, which is chronically underfunded and is dealing with other virus imperatives – tracking cases and overseeing contact tracing – along with its regular functions.
“There likely isn’t the funding nor the infrastructure to support a statewide vaccination rollout at the speed that any of us would see as reasonable,’’ Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist whose Daily Digest tracks COVID in Georgia, said. “The coronavirus relief bill that was signed into law includes $8 billion for vaccine distribution, but we don’t yet know how that money will be allocated to the states.’’
The CDC said that 12.4 million doses have been distributed, and 2.6 million vaccinations had been administered by Wednesday morning.
The United States won’t come close to vaccinating 20 million people by Jan. 1 as many experts had forecast. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert, said he believes “an increase in momentum” next month will help the nation draw closer to rollout estimates.
The logistical challenges have been daunting from the start. Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal, in a New York Times editorial last week, warned that “even before there was a vaccine, some seasoned doctors and public health experts warned, Cassandra-like, that its distribution would be ‘a logistical nightmare.’ After Week 1 of the rollout, ‘nightmare’ sounds like an apt description.’’
Georgia Public Health reported that as of late Wednesday, 61,870 people had been given shots, while more than 370,000 doses had been received in the state.
The number vaccinated “is likely underreported due to a lag time in reporting by providers,’’ who may be having trouble navigating the immunization tracking system, Nydam, the Public Health spokeswoman, said.
“Hospitals are currently overwhelmed with COVID patients and may not have the staff to administer vaccine or the opportunity to be vaccinated themselves," she added. "Add to that the holidays – health care workers may be off and/or provider offices are closed or have reduced hours. And there are some health care workers who do not want to be vaccinated.’’
There are practical challenges with the vaccine program, and they extend to the level of the individual medical practice. Dr. Joe Stubbs, an Albany internist, said the COVID vaccinations are much harder to administer than a flu shot.
Before giving the shots, staffers have to determine which people are priority recipients, said Stubbs, whose practice is in the process of registering as a vaccine provider. They then have to screen patients for potential COVID. A nurse has to administer the shot, Stubbs added, and after the inoculation, the patient must be under observation for 15 minutes.
Then there’s the expiration time for the vaccine.
With the Moderna vaccine, once a vial has been punctured, there are 10 doses available, Miracle said. But the provider has just six hours to use it.
State officials say that allocation of vaccine to providers depends on factors such as the number of people to be immunized, previous allocation of doses, geographic and access considerations and — in the case of Pfizer’s vaccine — the requirement for ultracold storage.
The Medical Association of Georgia said Tuesday that the vaccine process “has been smoother for physicians who are affiliated with or employed by large health care systems or hospitals.’’
Physicians are administering the vaccinations based on guidelines established by the state and federal governments, MAG said. But it also noted that a doctor at an independent practice in a rural area has reported that they still do not know when they will receive the vaccine “despite going through all of the requisite [Public Health] steps.”
The president of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Thomas D. Fausett Jr., said, “I think the system is still shaking out the kinks, especially since Moderna was just approved and most rural areas requested it, as it’s easier to store” than the ultracold Pfizer variety.
Georgia began vaccinating nursing home residents last Monday in Gainesville, but it may be the end of January before most long-term care residents and staff in Chatham County get their vaccines, the Savannah Morning News reported.
Grady Health System told GHN that it has received enough vaccine doses to distribute to employees, medical staff, and contractors who want to get it. Grady also has started the vaccinations at its long-term care facility, Crestview.
“There is some vaccine resistance,’’ Grady said in a statement Wednesday. “However, we continue to educate our teams on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine we have received.’’
While many health care workers have rejected the vaccine, the public demand for the shot is high, doctors say.
“I’m getting about 15 calls a day,’’ Stubbs said.
Medical providers are being told not to hold back half of the doses for the second round of shots for people taking the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Each requires two doses about three to four weeks apart.
Vaccine earmarked for second doses will ship this week, Nydam said.
The guidelines to enroll as a vaccine provider direct medical personnel to follow that state framework, Public Health said.
An Atlanta physician, Dr. Melanie Thompson, said she is grateful that Fulton County “prioritized and rapidly rolled out vaccines for independent health care providers. My entire group was vaccinated last Saturday, including clinical staff and administrative staff who serve patients," she said. "At the same time, however, we’re aware that some health care workers in hospital ERs have not yet been vaccinated.
“We do need to be able to see the demographics and geography of vaccine recipients so we can monitor whether health inequities are being addressed."
State officials, though, said providers set to use Pfizer’s vaccine must have an ultracold freezer or find a way to obtain one. The state does not buy such freezers for providers, the officials said.
