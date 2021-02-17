ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is launching a new COVID vaccine dashboard on the DPH website, https://dph.georgia.gov/. The dashboard provides a detailed, transparent picture of vaccination administration in Georgia.
As part of the transition to the new dashboard, visitors to the site will see a one-time decrease in the number of vaccines administered. This slight decrease is the result of data cleaning and removal of duplicate vaccination entries, and overall quality control.
The announcement comes as local COVID numbers continue what has become a significant downward trend. Numbers released by the Phoebe Putney Health System Wednesday show numbers that have to be encouraging to a community that was once one of the nation's COVID hot spots. Phoebe numbers Wednesday show that 80 patients are now hospitalized for COVID, including 66 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's main campus and Phoebe North in Albany, 13 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and one person at Phoebe Worth in Sylvester.
The DPH dashboard, meanwhile, will update daily at 3 p.m. and now includes:
• Number of vaccine doses that have been administered in Georgia and reported to the Georgia Registry for Immunization Transactions and Services, broken out by first and second doses;
• Number of vaccine doses administered by a Georgia provider per 100,000 residents, broken out by first and second doses;
• Vaccine doses administered by county and by day;
• Race and ethnicity data of vaccine recipients;
• Total number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Georgia from the federal government’s allocation for the state;
• The number of Georgia providers that have received vaccines from the federal allocation for Georgia;
• Number of vaccine doses shipped to Georgia providers and the percent of those doses administered.
DPH will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to ensure data quality, accuracy and transparency.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook. For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.