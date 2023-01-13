VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has received $750,000 in federal funding to help address the need for more teachers across south Georgia, where classrooms are overcrowded and school districts struggle to recruit certified professionals ready to develop and inspire young learners.

VSU officials say they plan to use the funds to expand the university's rural teacher pipeline by providing scholarship and other support to paraprofessionals who wish to earn a bachelor of science degree in Education in Elementary Education through the university’s Online College for Career Advancement. Participating paraprofessional educators will be able to continue serving as vital members of their school’s support staff while earning their professional teaching credentials.

Recommended for you

Tags