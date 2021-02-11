VALDOSTA – A south Georgia man with an extensive criminal history is facing a maximum of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm, Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said.
Jamie Dean Fountain, 31, of Valdosta, recently pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Fountain faces a maximum 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 16, 2019, Clinch County Sheriff’s deputies approached Fountain’s car, which was parked in Homerville. At the time, there was an active warrant for Fountain’s arrest, and one of the deputies knew Fountain might be in possession of a gun. When the deputies pulled behind his vehicle, Fountain pulled out a black shotgun and began to raise the weapon. Deputies drew their weapons and gave Fountain commands to place his shotgun on the roof of his car. Fountain complied and was taken into custody.
Fountain has multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, escape and criminal damage to property, in Clinch County, Lowndes County and Ware County Superior Courts, dating back to 2008. Because of these crimes, Fountain has served four separate prison sentences in state prisons.
“Convicted felons, especially those with lengthy criminal histories like Fountain, will face federal prosecution and the possibility of a steep federal prison sentence, without parole, for possessing a firearm,” Leary said in a news release. “I want to commend the Clinch County deputies for safely bringing this defendant into custody and protecting the citizens of Clinch County.”
“The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia to pursue violent criminals who cause disruption in the county. Working joint cases with other agencies and the Department of Justice benefits all citizens of Clinch County,” Clinch Sheriff Stephen Tinsley said.
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The investigation was conducted by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers.
