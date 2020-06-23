ALBANY – A Valdosta defendant was sentenced late last week after admitting he possessed a stolen firearm and attempted to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said.
Anthony Lamar Dye, 35, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced Dye to 66 months in prison for these crimes. There is no parole in the federal system.
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy observed Dye roll through a stop sign and fail to maintain his lane while driving, and attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on June 21, 2018. Dye did not stop, and a lengthy chase ensued. Dye eventually stopped and ran from his vehicle. He was captured by officers. Dye was found with a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a total of 61.18 grams of cocaine, including a large number of small baggies holding less than one ounce of cocaine, prepared for distribution.
“Criminal drug dealers face imprisonment without parole for pushing illegal, deadly substances in our communities," Peeler said in a news release. "I hope this sentence serves as a warning for others who choose to involve themselves in the dangerous drug world that selling narcotics carries severe consequences. I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their excellent work in this case.”
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
This case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McCullers prosecuted the case for the government.
