Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime.

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man who produced child sexual assault material involving two young children has been sentenced to the statutory maximum prison sentence of 60 years in prison.

Henry Theodore Salmons, aka Ted, 48, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve a total of 720 months in prison (the statutory maximum of 360 months imprisonment per count) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and pay $150,000 in restitution to each of the two minor victims by U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. In addition, Salmons will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison. There is no parole.

