MACON — State Rep. John LaHood, R-Valdosta, was named last week as Outstanding Legislator of the Year by the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia’s Elderly, or CO-AGE, and the Georgia Council on Aging.
“Rep. LaHood has proven he’s a devoted, knowledgeable and effective advocate for Georgia seniors,” Vicki Vaughn Johnson, chairwoman of the Georgia Council on Aging, said. “We are so pleased to be able to recognize him for his efforts.”
LaHood, a senior living owner and operator, received the Legislator of the Year award before a crowd of about 120 during CO-AGE’s annual meeting in Macon.
“I am humbled to accept this award from these tireless advocates for older Georgians, and I am grateful to my fellow legislators who backed me and passed some much-needed legislation to assist our seniors,” he said.
LaHood said he plans to continue to champion legislation to improve the health, safety and general welfare of Georgia seniors.
“It’s the least they deserve,” he said.
LaHood pushed through legislation in the 2019 General Assembly session creating a Georgia House of Representatives study committee on innovative financing options for senior living. He was also instrumental in the passage of House Bill 374, a measure aimed at expediting the process of administering pain medication — namely liquid morphine — to hospice patients residing in licensed assisted living communities.
Currently, only a hospice nurse can administer morphine.
LaHood is secretary of the Georgia House Committee on Human Relations and Aging. He also serves on the House committees on Health and Human Services; Game, Fish and Parks, and Information and Audits. He is a third-generation owner and operator of assisted living and memory care communities, serving as president of Fellowship Senior Living with about 250 employees.
Another highlight of the annual meeting was a presentation of potential legislative priorities for the 2020 General Assembly session. Members of CO-AGE will have an opportunity to select through online voting what aging issues should be brought before the next General Assembly.
This year, lawmakers increased funding for Meals on Wheels and other programs for the elderly by more than $5 million.
Created in 1997, the Georgia Council on Aging advises the governor, General Assembly and state agencies on issues affecting Georgia seniors. The 20-member council advocates for aging Georgians and their families and makes recommendations to lawmakers and agencies on programs for seniors.
CO-AGE has been advocating for the needs of the state’s elderly for more than 30 years and has more than 1,000 members.