Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 2:48 pm
A 14-year-old was killed and two other teens were hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into them while they were riding horses that the Dallas Police Department says were stolen.
Two of the horses also died, Dallas Police said in a news release.
Police responded to the crash at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.
"The preliminary investigation has determined the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen," it added.
The 14-year-old died at the scene, while the two other riders -- a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old -- were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition, per police.
One of the horses also died at the scene, police said, and the second was euthanized on scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured, too, police said, but is expected to live.
The driver is not expected to face charges, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.
