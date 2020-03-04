TIFTON — Students using the forage equipment at the J.G. Woodroof Farm at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will utilize one of the top pieces of equipment on the market thanks to the loan of a BW 5500 13 HP dual wheel drive hay wrapper from Vermeer. The piece of equipment has a remote steering engine start and stop.
“Vermeer has been a long-time corporate partner with the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC,” school Dean Mark Kistler said in a news release. “We are very proud of this partnership for the forage equipment we are able to use on the farm and in our classes with our students.”
ABAC students who participate in the Cattle Industry Tour during spring break have been able to visit the Vermeer headquarters in Pella, Iowa.
"Vermeer is proud to partner with ABAC,” Bryan Setzer, Vermeer's regional manager, said. “Hosting ABAC students at our headquarters and having Vermeer equipment on the ABAC Farm is a great way for our corporation to invest in ABAC's efforts to educate the next generation of leaders in agriculture."
Mary Ellen Hicks, a professor of animal science, will take students on the Cattle Industry Tour this year on March 14-20, and a trip to Vermeer is on the schedule.
“During past visits, our students were able to talk with everyone from the executive vice president and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Core to workers on the lines involved with building the forage equipment as well as marketing specialists for specific pieces of forage equipment,” Hicks said.
Hicks said that visiting a company such as Vermeer gives ABAC students the opportunity to see all aspects of the forage equipment industry from development to marketing.
