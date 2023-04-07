A homeless shelter resident in Vermont attacked and killed a staff member at the shelter with an axe, according to police.

Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, attacked Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, Monday morning at a homeless shelter in the southern Vermont city of Brattleboro, according to an affidavit from the Brattleboro Police Department obtained by CNN affiliate WCAX. Brattleboro is about 125 miles south of Montpelier.

