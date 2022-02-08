ATLANTA -- Long-shot gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones has ended his campaign for the state's top office, saying he can best serve the people of Georgia as a member of Congress.
In withdrawing his candidacy, Jones announced he was endorsing David Perdue in the GOP race to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.
"Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia," Perdue said in a statement after Jones' announcement. "We need his voice, and we need him in the fight. I'm proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams. I appreciate Vernon's willingness to serve and look forward to working together to get big things done for Georgia."
Jones asked his supporters to continue to back him as he turns his attention to running for a congressional seat.
"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States," Jones said in a statement. "I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future. Because of this decision, I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for governor. He is a good man who loves our state and loves our country.
"I'd like to thank the thousands of Georgians that welcomed me into their homes and communities. I would ask for their continued support as I seek to represent them in the United States Congress. Together as conservatives, we will take Georgia back."
