ALBANY -- For a renaissance man like Tom Seegmueller, it's the start of a new career. For The Albany Herald and its readers, it's the best possible solution to a staff shortage.
Seegmueller, who is well-known in the area for his outdoors writing, for his work with the Chehaw Park Authority, for his tenure as a hunting guide and as one of those solid citizens with as firm a grip on the region's history as anyone around, joined The Herald this week as a staff writer.
"It's a great opportunity to be able to meet new people, to be exposed to new things and share what I appreciate about the region with other folks," Seegmueller said. "And now I can ask people questions and not come off as being nosy. Now it's my job."
An Albany native who earned a degree in marketing at then-Valdosta State College, Seegmueller has been involved in any number of diverse projects across the region. He's worked for 30 years with the state's immunization program, was a part of early construction efforts at Chehaw -- which were spearheaded by famed naturalist Jim Fowler -- chaired the Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities, has served on the Chehaw Park Authority and was a well-respected hunting guide.
At various times in his life, Seegmueller has been a carpenter and worked with red iron. He has two grown children, Tyler and Morgan.
He and his wife, Kelly, are currently building an off-the-grid retreat.
"Unfortunately, some of our most productive and talented staff members were offered jobs that they couldn't refuse last year, creating a void that's left us looking for just the right people to step in and continue the tradition of this newspaper," Herald Editor Carlton Fletcher said. "When (Herald President) Scot (Morrissey) asked what kind of person we needed to shore up our personnel, Tom immediately came to mind.
"Tom has written for a number of regional publications, and he'd been writing features for The Herald for a while now. I was so glad when he contacted me about getting back into writing, and now that's turned into an opportunity to work with us on a regular basis. I'm very happy and hope The Herald's readers share my enthusiasm for having Tom as part of The Albany Herald and AlbanyHerald.com's team."
Seegmueller can be contacted at tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.com.
