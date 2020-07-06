ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE – A new Veterans Administration clinic space will open at Robins Air Force Base near Warner Robins on Tuesday.
This approximately 3,300-square-foot clinical space will be located in the 78th Medical Group base hospital and will allow the Dublin VA to provide primary care and mental health services for an additional 2,200 veterans who live and work in the Robins AFB area.
Officials at the base say the new facility offers a great opportunity to better serve veterans by providing convenient access to services in a region that has a heavy active and retired military population.
The clinic space will help bridge the gap until a new 40,000-square-foot clinic planned for the Warner Robins/Perry area becomes operational in approximately three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.