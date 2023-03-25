Vice President Harris embarks on history-making Africa trip amid US-China competition

Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here in December 2022 in Washington, DC, is embarking on a history-making trip to Africa. Harris will become the first Black woman US vice president to visit Africa.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When Kamala Harris steps off Air Force Two in Ghana on Sunday, she'll become the first Black woman US vice president to visit Africa, marking another chapter in her barrier-breaking role.

As the vice president sets out on her first trip to the continent since her childhood, the weight of this history making moment is one her advisers say she deeply understands. The depth of the symbolism will serve as a critical backdrop to a trip that carries with it as much imminent diplomatic consequence as it does long-lasting historical significance.

CNN's Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak and Wayne Drash contributed to this report.

