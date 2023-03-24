Vice President Kamala Harris hires Stephanie Young to be new senior adviser

Stephanie Young, a veteran Democratic aide, has been tapped to be Vice President Kamala Harris' new senior adviser to focus on messaging and outreach. Harris is pictured here in Greenville, Mississippi, in April of 2022.

Young's role is a new position for the vice president's office, meant to take a birds-eye approach to manage Harris' overall communications platform and political engagement but not fill the role of a day-to-day communications director. Her second communications director in two years, Jamal Simmons, departed the office around New Year's for family reasons. The role still has not been filled.

