Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Black Tennessee lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Nashville Friday to advocate gun control and meet with the two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled from the General Assembly after they protested in favor of gun control on the state floor.

Harris is set to meet with advocates and lawmakers including two former Tennessee Democratic Reps. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, both Black men, who were expelled for protesting for gun control. Harris' trip is meant to convey the administration's seriousness about gun reform and democracy at large, and Harris will renew the Biden administration's call for a ban on assault-style weapons while there, a White House official said.

