Harris in Dalton

Vice President Kamala Harris

 Photo Courtesy of The White House

ATLANTA – South Korea-based solar panel manufacturer Qcells has signed an agreement with the nation’s largest commercial solar company to buy 2.5 million solar panels, most to be produced in Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris announced.

Harris traveled to a Qcells factory in Dalton to unveil the largest domestic community solar purchase in history, which will generate enough electricity to power 140,000 homes and businesses. Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s largest commercial solar company, will take advantage of federal tax credits for domestic energy production and manufacturing Congress enacted last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

