An armed woman fatally shot three 9-year-old students and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville before she was shot and killed by police, authorities said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a year.

The 28-year-old shooter, who was not identified, entered the Covenant School via a side door and was armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school, he said.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Jamiel Lynch, Michelle Watson, Christina Zdanowicz and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

