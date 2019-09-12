ALBANY – For firefighters and other first responders, Sept. 11, 2001, holds a special place in their hearts due to the sacrifices their comrades made on that tragic day.
On Wednesday, the Albany Fire Department remembered those brothers and sisters as well as the victims who died in the Twin Towers as well as those who died in other attacks that day in which planes were crashed in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon.
That service was held at Veterans Park Ampitheatre.
A second memorial service was held at the Albany Mall and featured Marine Corps personnel and government leaders.
At the downtown event, Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott recounted the loss that day.
“A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9-11 attacks, including the 19 terrorist hijackers abourd the four planes,” he said. “Citizens of 78 countries died in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
“At the World Trade Center, 2,763 died after the planes slammed into the Twin Towers. That figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the buildings and save the office workers trapped on higher floors.”
Deaths at the Pentagon totaled 189, with 64 of those being passengers on American Airlines fliht 77, he said, and 93 died on Flight 93 when it crashed in Pennsylvania.
“Thousands of first responders and people working and living in lower Manhattan near ground zero were exposed to toxic fumes and particles emanating from the towers as they burned and fell. By 2018, 10,000 people were diagnosed with 9-11-related cancer.”
Some of the long-term effects for first responders is an increased commitment to safety, preparedness, training and communications, Scott said. Building codes have been improved, he said.
Those improvements include a requirement for elevators in buildings over 120 feet in height that firefighters can use and enhanced elevators that firefighters can use in an emergency, an extra stairwell in buildings more than 420 feet and a higher standard for fire resistance in high-rise buildings.
“I was very sad to learn of the senseless deaths that day,” Scott said. “It took a long time for me to get to a new state of normalcy.
“The context from a personal perspective and remembering the day just like it was yesterday underscores the honor I have for victims and their families. (That day) had a lasting effect on me and on the fire service, one that I hope will allow us to never forget.”