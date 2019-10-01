ALBANY — Victory Tabernacle has been around for more than six decades, and Pastor Eddie Adams has been along for the ride for nearly half of that time.
During those three decades the church, located on Highway 82, there have been a lot of changes, from the construction of a new worship center and daycare facility to the creation of a multiracial congregation in a city where most congregations still are mainly segregated.
“I guess it’s just been the plan of God,” Adams said of his longevity at the church. “You are assigned somewhere, placed somewhere through his leadership.
"I think that’s (to do) with the relationship the pastor has with his people, and we’ve got a great family here.”
The pastor knows there will be a banquet on Friday night, which coincides with the anniversary of his arrival, but is not sure what else is on tap for the weekend. The church’s services are Pentecostal and “lively.”
“We raise our hands, we clap, we shout, we speak in tongues,” he said. “We like to celebrate things, so I imagine there will be some celebrating going on.”
Adams, at 59, has no plans to slow down. Since his arrival additions to the church have included the new 700-seat worship center and daycare that brought the total size of the facility to some 40,000-square-feet.
“We added four acres next door in 2008,” he said. “We’ve developed that into a park area for family reunions and church events.”
The facility includes a half-mile track for walking, baseball field, volleyball nets and playground for children that are available to the public.
“That was the idea, a safe area where people can come and use the facilities,” Adams said. “If people need to use it, just call the church office.”
The church also operates an after-school program and picks up about 20 children from school and offers tutoring and activities until parents arrive to pick them up.
“In a couple of years we will be debt-free, so we will be embarking on some upgrades,” Adams said. “Our real emphasis for the next five to 10 years is missions. We do a lot of missions locally. We send out mission teams that go and help.”
Victory Tabernacle has worked with other churches locally to offer assistance in times of disaster. Farther afield, its work has reached to India, where it has donated $250,000 to a Kalkota-based ministry that operates a hospital.
“They feed, educate and medically assist, and we like being a part of that,” he said.
The congregation was made up of white members when Adams arrived, but now the church is 80 percent African-American, he said. Some of the older members left, but for the most part it brought about reconciliation between the races.
During the transition, Adams said, there was a phone call from someone claiming to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan who threatened violence.
“I believe part of God’s plan for Victory was that we are a witness that we don’t have to be separate and we don’t have to be apart, that we are truly can love together as God’s people and I believe reflects heaven on earth,” he said.
He was recognized at the King 2002 Celebration, where he received the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Award for promoting racial equality and unity in Albany and southwest Georgia.
“I believe a church ought to represent the demographics of its location, as the place it ministers to,” he said. “I’m glad that Victory Tabernacle has done that. This church is more like a family than any church I’ve been a part of.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity that God has offered us to be a part of this community and this city.”