Vida Blue, former American League MVP and three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics, died Saturday at the age of 73, the team announced Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that the Blue family mourn the passing of our beloved father Vida Blue," Blue's family said in a statement through the Athletics. "Vida was a great father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teammate who will be forever cherished, honored and loved. We appreciate your uplifting prayers as we deal with the overwhelming loss of our father. We ask for respect and privacy during this challenging time."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags